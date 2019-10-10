SAP's McDermott steps down; Morgan, Klein become co-CEOs

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade at the helm of SAP and will be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, who will become co-CEOs with immediate effect, said the German business software company.

SAP announced the move after rushing out third-quarter results, bringing down the curtain on an era in which McDermott undertook a string of acquisitions that drove growth but also created complexity that frustrated many clients. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Hogue)