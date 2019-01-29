SAP CEO: not looking at big acquisitions after Qualtrics deal

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German business software group SAP is not looking at big acquisitions after surprising investors with its $8 billion takeover of U.S. customer experience tracking firm Qualtrics, CEO Bill McDermott said on Tuesday.

“We don’t have big ones on the docket now. We have what we need,” McDermott told analysts on a call

“I believe if we do something, it’ll be very ‘tuck-in’ in its orientation and nothing sizable or scalable for you to be concerned with.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)