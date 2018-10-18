FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SAP raises guidance as cloud transformation gathers pace

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP said that its cloud revenues grew by 41 percent in the third quarter as its business transformation gathers pace, enabling management to raise guidance for revenues and profits this year.

SAP, Europe’s most valuable tech company, said it now expects revenues to grow by 7.5-8.5 percent in 2018 and operating profits by 9.5-11 percent, its confidence buoyed by a strong order pipeline for the final quarter.

“The future has never been brighter at SAP - we’re fired up and ready to go,” CEO Bill McDermott told reporters on a conference call. ($1 = 0.8699 euros)

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal
