Software
January 28, 2020 / 6:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SAP's new leadership duo delivers in-line results, lifts guidance

2 Min Read

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan 28 (Reuters) - SAP raised its revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday as new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein delivered a solid first set of quarterly results at the leading provider of business software.

Europe’s most valuable technology company now expects adjusted operating profit to grow by between 8% and 13% in 2020, while confirming its longer-term ambition of achieving 35 billion euros ($38.8 billion) in revenue in 2023.

Non-IFRS operating profit is forecast to reach 8.9-9.3 billion euros this year while revenue is expected to gain 6-8% to 29.2-29.7 billion euros, implying a pickup in profitability.

“We have great expectations for continued efficiency gains and expansion of our profitability in 2020,” said Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic. At the mid-point, margins would increase by 120 basis points to 30.9% in 2020, compared to an 80 basis point gain last year, he told reporters.

In the fourth quarter, non-IFRS operating margin at constant currency was 35.2%, up a percentage point from a year earlier, and just above a median forecast of 35% in a poll of analysts by Vara Research.

Long-time CEO Bill McDermott stood down last October after a decade, handing the task to Morgan and Klein of completing SAP’s transition away from running software at customer sites to hosting its services at remote datacenters. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below