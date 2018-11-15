Company News
South Africa's Sappi reports 4 pct fall in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South African paper and pulp maker Sappi said on Thursday that profit for the full year fell 4.4 percent as a firmer currency dampened profitability in South Africa.

The company, whose Europe and North American operations contribute 51 percent and 25 percent of Sappi’s sales respectively, said profit fell to $323 million from $338 million.

Fourth quarter profit was up 4.9 percent while sales rose to $5.8 million.

Sappi’s shares were down 0.20 percent by 0731 GMT.

Reporting by Patricia Aruo; editing by Jason Neely

