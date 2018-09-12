FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 12, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Sapura to sell 50 pct stake in production business to Austria's OMV

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil and gas company Sapura Energy Bhd said on Wednesday it would sell a 50 percent stake in its production business to Austria’s OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

“The invitation to enter into this strategic partnership with a leading oil and gas player serves our goals and aspirations better while providing certainty in timing and valuation,” Shahril Shamsuddin, Sapura Energy president and chief executive officer said in a statement.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.