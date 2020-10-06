Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mergers News

FACTBOX-Northern Star-Saracen to enter top 10 global gold miners by market value

By Reuters Staff

    MELBOURNE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Northern
Star Resources on Tuesday has offered to buy smaller
peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in an agreed A$5.76
billion ($4.14 billion) deal that will see the combined entity
enter the world's top 10 global gold miners by value.

    Here is a ranking of gold miners by market value, before and
after Northern Star's offer for Saracen, according to Refinitiv
Eikon data. 
    
 Top 15 gold miners by market value (in US$)              
          Before                           After          
   Newmont         53.40B        Newmont          53.40B  
 Corporation                   Corporation                
   Barrick Gold    53.52B        Barrick Gold     53.52B  
 Corp                          Corp                       
   Polyus PAO      29.57B        Polyus PAO       29.57B  
                                                          
   Wheaton         22.31B        Wheaton          22.31B  
 Precious Metals               Precious Metals            
 Corp                          Corp               
   Agnico Eagle    19.54B        Agnico Eagle     19.54B  
 Mines Ltd                     Mines Ltd                  
   Newcrest        18.21B        Newcrest Mining  18.21B  
 Mining Ltd                    Ltd                        
   Kirkland Lake   14.66B        Kirkland Lake    14.66B  
 Gold Ltd                      Gold Ltd                   
   Kinross Gold    11.44B        Northern Star-Saracen    
 Corp                             11.47B
   AngloGold       10.93B        Kinross Gold     11.44B  
 Ashanti Ltd                   Corp                       
   Royal Gold Inc  7.90B         AngloGold        10.93B  
                               Ashanti Ltd                
   Northern Star   7.33B         Royal Gold Inc   7.90B   
 Resources Ltd                                    
   Zhongjin Gold   7.18B         Zhongjin Gold    7.18B   
 Corp Ltd                      Corp Ltd           
   B2Gold Corp     6.93B         B2Gold Corp      6.93B   
                                                  
   Saracen         4.14B       Endeavour Mining   4.16B   
 Mineral Holdings              Corp               
 Ltd                                              
 
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
