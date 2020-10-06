FACTBOX-Northern Star-Saracen to enter top 10 global gold miners by market value

MELBOURNE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday has offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in an agreed A$5.76 billion ($4.14 billion) deal that will see the combined entity enter the world's top 10 global gold miners by value. Here is a ranking of gold miners by market value, before and after Northern Star's offer for Saracen, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Top 15 gold miners by market value (in US$) Before After Newmont 53.40B Newmont 53.40B Corporation Corporation Barrick Gold 53.52B Barrick Gold 53.52B Corp Corp Polyus PAO 29.57B Polyus PAO 29.57B Wheaton 22.31B Wheaton 22.31B Precious Metals Precious Metals Corp Corp Agnico Eagle 19.54B Agnico Eagle 19.54B Mines Ltd Mines Ltd Newcrest 18.21B Newcrest Mining 18.21B Mining Ltd Ltd Kirkland Lake 14.66B Kirkland Lake 14.66B Gold Ltd Gold Ltd Kinross Gold 11.44B Northern Star-Saracen Corp 11.47B AngloGold 10.93B Kinross Gold 11.44B Ashanti Ltd Corp Royal Gold Inc 7.90B AngloGold 10.93B Ashanti Ltd Northern Star 7.33B Royal Gold Inc 7.90B Resources Ltd Zhongjin Gold 7.18B Zhongjin Gold 7.18B Corp Ltd Corp Ltd B2Gold Corp 6.93B B2Gold Corp 6.93B Saracen 4.14B Endeavour Mining 4.16B Mineral Holdings Corp Ltd (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)