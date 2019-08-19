Regulatory News - Americas
August 19, 2019 / 10:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. FDA declines to approve Sarepta's second Duchenne drug

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s newest treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare muscle-wasting disorder that mainly affects boys, the company said on Monday.

The health agency cited safety concerns, including risk of infection and kidney toxicity.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company already has one approved treatment for DMD on the market. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below