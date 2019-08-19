U.S. FDA declines to approve Sarepta's second Duchenne drug

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s newest treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare muscle-wasting disorder that mainly affects boys, the company said on Monday.

The health agency cited safety concerns, including risk of infection and kidney toxicity.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company already has one approved treatment for DMD on the market. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)