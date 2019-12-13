CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Sarepta's DMD therapy (Dec. 12)

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 of the Dec. 12 story to remove reference to “early approval”. The story was earlier corrected to remove reference to “gene therapy” in headline, paragraph 1)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted approval to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males.

It can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)