Patient in Sarepta gene therapy trial develops serious illness; shares plunge

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc plunged 12% after a notice from the U.S. health agency showed a patient in an ongoing study of the company’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy was reported to have developed a serious illness.

The incident, which occurred in February, involved a seven-year-old boy who developed rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that can lead to complications such as kidney failure.

Shares of the company plummeted 12.6% to $124.32.

Sarepta did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)