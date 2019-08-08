Company News
August 8, 2019 / 4:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Patient in Sarepta gene therapy trial develops serious illness; shares plunge

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc plunged 12% after a notice from the U.S. health agency showed a patient in an ongoing study of the company’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy was reported to have developed a serious illness.

The incident, which occurred in February, involved a seven-year-old boy who developed rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that can lead to complications such as kidney failure.

Shares of the company plummeted 12.6% to $124.32.

Sarepta did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below