Sarepta surges after robust DMD drug sales

July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc soared 25 percent on Thursday after the U.S. drugmaker reported strong quarterly sales of its drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Sarepta's drug, Exondys 51, generated sales of $35 million in the second quarter ended June 30, the company said on Wednesday. The result well exceeded analysts' average expectation of $22.9 million, according to Cowen & Co.

"We think it is only a matter of time before this type (of) performance brings buyers to the table," analysts at Robert W. Baird & Co wrote in a report, referring to a potential sale of Sarepta.

DMD is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement, eventually killing most sufferers by age 30.

Exondys 51 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September.

Sarepta shares were up 23.8 percent at $42.21 in late morning trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)