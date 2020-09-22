U.S. asphalt company pleads guilty to Latin American bribery conspiracy

Florida-based asphalt company Sargeant Marine Inc on Tuesday pleaded guilty to participating in an eight-year conspiracy to bribe officials to win business with state-owned oil companies in Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador. It has agreed to pay a $16.6 million criminal fine.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. said the asphalt company, incorporated in Boca Raton, Florida, and its affiliates made more than $38 million on bribery-tainted asphalt transactions with Petrobras, Petróleos de Venezuela SA and Petroecuador in 2010 and 2018.

