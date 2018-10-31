FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 31, 2018 / 1:33 PM / in an hour

Egypt's Orascom Investment expects to acquire 30 pct of Sarwa Capital

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt-based Orascom Investment Holding said on Wednesday it expected to acquire 30 percent of Sarwa Capital’s shares in November.

Orascom requested approval on Wednesday from the Financial Regulatory Authority to buy a non-controlling stake of 216 million shares of Sarwa at 7.36 Egyptian pounds ($0.4121) each.

If it only acquired between 144 million and 216 million shares, it would pay 6.62 pounds a share, Chief Executive Tamer El Mahdi told Reuters. ($1 = 17.8600 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Patrick Werr and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.