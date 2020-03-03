Airline SAS cuts capacity, drops guidance due to coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it was cutting capacity and withdrawing its financial guidance for the current fiscal year as the coronavirus epidemic hit demand.

“In response to the lower demand, SAS will in the next couple of months seek to reduce part of its short haul network capacity,” the airline said in a statement.

“At this stage, it is too early to assess the full impact on SAS operations and financial outcome and therefore not possible to give a more accurate guidance.” (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)