Norway's SAS stake sale not the start of wider privatisation -minister

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s sale of its remaining stake in Scandinavian airline SAS on Wednesday should not be seen as the start of a privatisation drive by the centre-right government, Industry Minister Torbjoern Roe Isaksen told a news conference.

The timing of the sale of the 9.88 percent stake in SAS was good, the minister said, while adding that the airlines industry is likely to undergo significant change in the time ahead.

The Norwegian government is the top shareholder of Telenor , Norsk Hydro, Yara and Kongsberg Gruppen, as well as of oil firm Equinor, formerly known as Statoil. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)