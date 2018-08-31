FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Scandinavian airline SAS ups full-year profit outlook

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS on Friday hiked its full-year earnings outlook as its third-quarter profit topped market expectations.

Pretax profit for the May to July quarter came in at 2.00 billion Swedish crowns ($219.7 million, slightly up from 1.97 billion a year ago, and beating the 1.77 billion crowns expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company forecast full-year pretax earnings before non-recurring items of around 2 billion, assuming stable summer demand. Its previous forecast was for 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion. ($1 = 9.1031 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

