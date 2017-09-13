SAS chief hopes to resume talks with Norway pilots to end strike

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS hopes to end the strike among pilots in Norway before a planned escalation of the conflict on Thursday morning, Chief Executive Rickard Gustafson told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Wednesday.

“We hope to resume negotiations as soon as possible,” Gustafson said shortly after arriving in Oslo.

Only two pilots went on strike when the strike was launched on Monday, but all SAS pilots in Norway will go on strike on Thursday unless a deal is found. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)