FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAS agrees wage deal with Norway pilots, ending strike
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 14, 2017 / 2:33 AM / in a month

SAS agrees wage deal with Norway pilots, ending strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS has agreed to a new three-year wage deal with pilots at its Norwegian unit, ending a strike that had threatened to paralyse a large part of the carrier’s network, the company said on Thursday.

“We are pleased that we have now reached new agreements, and that we thereby have avoided a strike that would affect our customers,” Eivind Bjurstroem, head of negotiations on behalf of SAS, said.

The agreements with the two Norwegian pilot associations NSF and SNF were in line with the agreements recently signed with the Swedish and Danish pilot associations, the company added.

Two pilots went on strike when the negotiations broke down on Monday, and as many as 559 were schedule to strike from Thursday unless a deal was found, trade unions had warned. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.