SAS airline pilots head towards strike after rejected mediators' bid

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - SAS pilots rejected a bid presented by mediators on Thursday, preparing to strike if a compromise cannot be reached by midnight, a Swedish employers’ organisation spokeswoman said.

The airline, which had earlier on Thursday said it would cancel 205 flights until noon Friday as a precaution, was not immediately available to comment.

Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot unions earlier this month voted to strike if there was no agreement on wages and other terms after an earlier round of talks broke down without the parties finding common ground. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Jonathan Oatis)