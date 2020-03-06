Healthcare
Airline SAS says coronavirus impact on traffic was limited in February

STOCKHOLM, March 6 (Reuters) - Swedish-Danish airline SAS said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak had a limited impact in February on its traffic.

Total capacity (ASK) and revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively, from a year earlier. Currency-adjusted unit revenue increased by 1.1% and passenger yield increased by 2.2%, it said in a statement.

“Passenger growth, unit revenues and passenger yield showed good development in February as COVID-19 had a limited impact,” it said in a statement.

SAS repeated a message from earlier in the week that it was adjusting its route network and capacity. “Due to the outbreak, SAS notes a reduced demand going forward,” it said.

