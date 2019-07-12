South Africa's Sasol opens new chemical plant in east China

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - South Africa-based chemicals and energy company Sasol Ltd opened a new chemical plant in eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, according to a Xinhua report on Friday and a company statement earlier.

The new plant is Sasol’s largest expansion project in China, that will more than double its alkoxylation production capacity to about 150,000 tonnes annually in the region, Sasol said on Wednesday.

It costs about $100 million, state news agency Xinhua said.

Sasol started its first alkoxylation plant in Nanjing in 1992. Alkoxylation is a special chemical used to make detergents, textile and leather.