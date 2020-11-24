SA's Sasol to sell 50% stake in Texas HDPE plant

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) manufacturing plant in Texas, to INEOS Gemini HDPE Holding Co for $404 million.

“Sale represents a further step in achieving Sasol’s strategic and financial objectives by accelerating the focus on specialty chemicals and reducing net debt,” Sasol, the world’s top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal, said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)