Company News
May 22, 2019 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sasol increases cost estimate for U.S. chemicals plant by around $1 bln

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol has increased its cost projection by around $1 billion for a chemical plant in the United States following a review by the project’s new management.

The cost estimate for the Lake Charles plant has been revised to a range of $12.6 to $12.9 billion, which includes a contingency of $300 million, Sasol said in a stock exchange announcement.

Sasol had previously said the project would cost between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below