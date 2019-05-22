Sasol increases cost estimate for U.S. chemicals plant by around $1 bln

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol has increased its cost projection by around $1 billion for a chemical plant in the United States following a review by the project’s new management.

The cost estimate for the Lake Charles plant has been revised to a range of $12.6 to $12.9 billion, which includes a contingency of $300 million, Sasol said in a stock exchange announcement.

Sasol had previously said the project would cost between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)