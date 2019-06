June 3 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals firm Sasol Ltd said on Monday that a second unit at its U.S. ethane cracker project came online last week.

The company’s Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), which will convert natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, said the plant started producing ethylene oxide on May 31. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)