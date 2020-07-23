Sasol expects delay in last unit in U.S. project to come onstream

July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol Ltd said on Thursday that the remaining unit to come online at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in Louisiana is likely to reach meaningful output levels by October, a month delayed from its prior guidance.

The world’s top producer of motor fuel from coal said the restoration works at the Low Density Polyethylene plant at LCCP, which was damaged during a fire earlier this year, experienced “some challenges” to complete the process. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)