June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol Ltd said on Tuesday its Guerbet alcohols facility at Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in Louisiana reached meaningful output levels on June 19, bringing all the project’s specialty chemicals units online.

The petrochemicals giant said LCCP was tracking capital expenditure outlook of $12.8 billion as of May end. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)