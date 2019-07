July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa-based chemicals and energy company Sasol Ltd forecast higher annual core earnings on Thursday and said costs for its Lake Charles Chemicals project in the U.S. were in line with its previous estimate.

The company said core headline earnings per share for the full year was expected to increase between 1% and 11%, or between 0.36 rand per share and 4 rand per share. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)