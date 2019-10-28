Sasol's annual profit up 5%, shelves dividend

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol on Monday reported a 5% rise in annual profit and shelved its final dividend as the firm sought to strengthen its balance sheet in light of a challenging trading environment

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strips out certain one-off items and is the primary profit gauge in South Africa, rose to 38.13 rand ($2.61) for the 12 months ended June. 30 from 36.38 rand, a year earlier.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)decreased 9% compared to the prior year due to lower chemical product prices and higher operating costs from its Lake Charles Chemicals Project. ($1 = 14.6162 rand) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg. Editing by Shri Navaratnam)