UPDATE 2-Sasol considers $2 bln rights issue to help steady balance sheet

* Sasol could issue $2 billion in new shares

* Aims to raise $6 billion to strengthen balance sheet

* Sasol shares hurt by fall in oil price over COVID-19

* Firm to sell assets and look at partner in U.S (Adds analyst comment, detail, updates shares)

By Tanisha Heiberg

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol said it would consider a rights issue of up to $2 billion as it works to ensure it can pay its debt after an oil price slide and fears over the coronavirus outbreak sent its shares to a 21-year low.

The world’s top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal, which is battling high debt, the impact of the coronaries outbreak and falls in oil and chemical prices, said on Tuesday it aimed to generate $6 billion as it seeks to stabilise its balance sheet.

Sasol said was also in talks with its lenders to make sure it has “adequate flexibility” on its debt covenants.

The company said it had liquidity of around $2.5 billion with no significant debt maturities before May 2021 and believed it could withstand recent market volatility in the short term.

Sasol shares hit a 21-year low last week after the fall in oil prices, raising concerns about its debt levels and forcing it to implement a plan to strengthen its balance sheet.

On Tuesday, Sasol said it had already entered into a stand-by underwriting agreement with BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Securities for the plan to selling up to $2 billion additional shares to strengthen its balance sheet.

The rights issue is expected to be executed after its 2020 results, depending on the progress Sasol makes in improving its balance sheet.

“The immediate focus is on the actions to stabilise the company and protect the balance sheet so that the underlying value of the portfolio is not compromised, and instead the potential realised in the interests of all Sasol’s stakeholders,” Sasol said in a statement.

Sasol said it would also immediately target measures to deliver a cash improvement of approximately $1 billion by the end of June, look at selling assets above its original target of $2 billion and seek a potential partner at its U.S. Base Chemicals assets, which includes its troubled Louisiana project.

Investors have been concerned by the company’s debt, largely due to delays and cost overruns at its Lake Charles Chemicals project (LCCP) in Louisiana.

The project converts natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, and the overruns are expected to reach as much as $12.8 billion, up from a 2014 forecast of $8.9 billion.

Sasol said it will review its global cost competitiveness and business structure in an effort to ensure profitability in a sustained low oil price environment

But it was confident it could comply with covenant thresholds in its debt agreements at June, 30 2020 assuming a prevailing oil price of around 580 rand ($35) per barrel.

“I remain concerned about the timing of initiatives particularly since management did not disclose whether it was able to extend covenant headroom from its lenders for its December 2020 reporting period. Without the extension, Sasol may not have sufficient time to realise optimal value within its asset disposal program and would then be cornered into a rights issue,” said Avior’s diversified resources analyst Wade Napier.

Shares in the petrochemicals group rose 15% after the announcement, but then reversed the gains and were down 17.64% at 37.33 rand by 1137 GMT.

Sasol said it will hold a conference call on the measures to improve its balance sheet at 1300 GMT on Tuesday. ($1 = 16.5941 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kim Coghill, Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)