Movie Review: Satyameva Jayate

In Milap Zaveri’s “Satyameva Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs), a young woman lectures a smug politician over the misrepresentation of India’s national flag. “Just as this flag is upside down, people like you should be hanged upside down,” she declares self-righteously, as everyone around her applauds.

“Satyameva Jayate” and its makers believe in extreme punishment for ordinary crimes. No wonder then that the protagonist Veer (John Abraham) is a troubled artist who moonlights as a vigilante killer and takes some sort of perverse pleasure in setting corrupt policemen on fire. In his mind, and in Zaveri’s script, there is no middle path for a dishonest policeman, other than a gruesome death at the hands of a crazed man.

When more than one policeman is found charred to death, the police commissioner calls on his most competent officer, Shivansh Rathore (Manoj Bajpayee).

Rathore tries to chase down the killer, and Zaveri uses all sorts of contrivances to keep the plot going. Characters are related to each other, old rivalries emerge, and more cops are killed. The dialogue, also by Zaveri, is hilarious at times and outrageous at others.

In an almost farcical scene, a policeman sneers at a woman who has been run over by a shiny car. He tells the woman’s weeping husband - “Who asked you to come to this city and sleep on the street like garbage? This is what happens to people like you.”

Then he speaks to someone on the phone - “Don’t worry, your son was never here or driving the car. Make sure the money reaches my account tomorrow.” All this while, three teenagers are leaning against the car and chatting away, not a care in the world.

It could be a scene from an absurdist film, but Zaveri is far too literal in his narrative to even contemplate this. Everything is spelled out, every drop of blood is spilled and every cliché in the book is used.

Abraham, not known for his acting prowess, at least possesses enough conviction to power through this absurd film, letting his muscles do all the talking.

Bajpayee hams it up like there is no tomorrow, snarling and screaming all the time, in keeping with the tone of the film.

If there is one thing to be said for “Satyameva Jayate”, it is that the film makes no bones about what its intentions are. If the noise and cacophony around its message doesn’t bother you, you might find yourself enjoying it.