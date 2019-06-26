Saudi Arabia's NEOM says AECOM hired as project management consultant

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, which is building a mega economic zone, said on Wednesday it has appointed AECOM as a project management consultant for part of NEOM Bay, the first urban area to be developed in the zone.

The company told Reuters that it will start this year the construction of NEOM Bay, which will be built in more than one phase.

The $500 billion NEOM zone is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan that aims to attract foreign investments and create jobs in a bid to reduce the kingdom’s reliance on oil. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)