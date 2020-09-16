Saudi Arabia's SALIC ups stake in Brazil's Minerva

(Reuters) - Saudi investment firm SALIC said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in Brazilian meat company Minerva Foods to 33.83% from 25.5%.

SALIC, the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co, an arm of the desert kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, was formed in 2012 to secure food supplies for Saudi Arabia through mass production and investment.

Saudi Arabia consumes 550,000 tonnes of red meat a year, of which 70% is imported.