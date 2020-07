DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Air Products, ACWA Power and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM have signed an agreement for a $5 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will be based in NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s new economic zone, and produce green ammonia for export to global markets, they said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)