Saudi state carrier Saudia raises $3 billion to fund aircraft orders

FILE PHOTO: A Saudia, also known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, plane lands at Rafik al-Hariri airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed a financing agreement worth 11.2 billion riyal ($3 billion) to partially finance requirements for aircraft it has ordered, the state airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The amount covers the airline’s aircraft financing requirements until mid-2024, helping finance the purchases of 73 aircraft, previously ordered, it said in a statement.

The agreements were signed with Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB), Arab National Bank (ANB), Samba, Bank AlJazira, and Bank Albilad, while HSBC Saudi advised on the deal, it said.

Saudia has ordered Airbus A320neo, A321neo, A321XLR, and Boeing 787-10 jets.