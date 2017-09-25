FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia mandates banks ahead of international bond issuance
September 25, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 25 days ago

Saudi Arabia mandates banks ahead of international bond issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential international bond issuance, a document issued by one of the banks appointed showed on Monday.

Meetings will start on Monday and a 144a/Regulation S senior unsecured benchmark deal could follow, subject to market conditions, with maturities of five and a half years, 10 and a half years, and 30 years, the document showed.

Benchmark transactions are generally upwards of $500 million. Goldman Sachs International, GIB Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and MUFG have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

