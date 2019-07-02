UPDATE 3-Saudi Arabia gets over 14.5 bln euro in orders for debut debt sale

(Recasts, updates orders, price)

By Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold

DUBAI/LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia received orders in excess of 14.5 billion euro for its first bond issuance denominated in that currency, which will be completed later on Tuesday, as the kingdom taps new financing sources to cover its budgetary needs in an era of lower oil prices.

The Saudis have sold nearly $60 billion in international bonds since their debut as a global borrower in late 2016, making the kingdom one of the biggest debt issuers among emerging markets.

Its foray in the euro debt market - the first by a Gulf government - will allow it in the future to tap different investors at different times.

The bonds had attracted over 14.5 billion euros in orders, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

“Saudi Arabia will benefit from strong tailwinds as there’s good demand for euro-denominated paper driven by European investors looking for alternatives to very low yields in government bonds in Europe,” said Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at NN Investment Partners, a Netherlands-based asset manager.

With Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale coordinating the transaction, Saudi Arabia started marketing early on Tuesday an eight-year bond tranche and a 20-year tranche.

Spreads on the eight-year bond tightened during the day to end up offering between 80 and 85 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, while the 20-year notes offer between 140 and 145 bps over the same benchmark.

That meant the yield on offer in euro terms was significantly lower than interest rates offered by Saudi Arabia’s existing dollar debt of a similar maturity.

However, when compared to paper issued in euro by lower-rated countries like Croatia, Saudi Arabia was offering a slight premium.

“It comes a bit cheap to comparisons ... It’s a debut euro issue and comes in the backdrop of Iran tensions, so that perhaps accounts for that,” said a portfolio manager.

Geopolitical tensions have increased in the Middle East since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf.

The United States blamed Iran for the attacks. Tehran has denied any role in them.

Saudi Arabia will use the proceeds from the debt sale for domestic budgetary purposes, according to the document.

Its budget deficit this year is expected to reach 7% of gross domestic product, the International Monetary Fund predicted, above the government’s projection of 4.2% of GDP.

The increase is mainly caused by higher government spending, which Riyadh needs to boost the economy and diversify it away from oil revenues, at the cost of heightening the kingdom’s fiscal vulnerabilities.

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Samba Capital have been mandated as lead managers and passive bookrunners for the deal, which will be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold Editing by Larry King and Frances Kerry)