Saudi Arabia gets more than $19 bln in orders for dual-tranche bonds

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Orders for Saudi Arabia’s planned dual-tranche international bonds topped $19 billion, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The kingdom, acting through the ministry of finance, plans to sell paper maturing in 2029 and 2050.

Price guidance for the 2029 notes was set at around 185 basis points (bp) over U.S. Treasuries, while the guidance for the notes due in 2050 was set at around 235 bp over the benchmark, the document showed.

The bonds are expected to be priced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Alexander Smith)