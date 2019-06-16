Saudi Arabia hires Goldman, SocGen for bond meetings in Europe - sources

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has hired Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to help it arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in April the kingdom was considering issuing its first euro-denominated bonds this year, as it looks to diversify its funding base.

The meetings will start on Monday June 17 in London and end on June 25 in Munich, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Andrew Heavens)