Saudi Arabia asks Fitch to reconsider credit rating downgrade

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia asked rating agency Fitch on Monday to reconsider downgrading its credit rating to A from A+ after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying the decision was “swift” and did not reflect Riyadh’s actions to maintain global oil supplies.

A finance ministry statement also said the kingdom had shown “restraint and careful consideration” when responding to the Sept. 14 attack that initially halved Saudi output. It said Saudi oil supply was fully back online. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Catherine Evans)