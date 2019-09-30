Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia's on rising geopolitical risk

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch downgraded Saudi Arabia’s credit rating to A from A+ on Monday citing rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf and a deterioration of the kingdom’s fiscal position.

The downgrade – which places Saudi Arabia one notch above the assessment of peer rating agency S&P Global – is a blow to the largest Arab economy just as it is gearing up for a potential international sale of U.S. dollar denominated Islamic bonds. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by William Maclean)