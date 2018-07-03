Klaus Kleinfeld appointed adviser to Saudi crown prince - Maaal

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Klaus Kleinfeld, a former chief executive of Siemens and Alcoa, has been appointed an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman effective August 1, according to a report on the Maaal financial news website on Tuesday.

Kleinfeld will leave his current position as chief executive of NEOM, a planned mega-city and business zone in the kingdom, but will retain a position on its board, the report said.

Kleinfeld “will take over wider responsibilities to enhance the economic, technological and financial development of Saudi Arabia,” the report said.

Nadhmi al-Nasr, who was tasked with developing the strategy for the mega-city and has more than 30 years of experience at oil giant Aramco, will take over as chief executive of NEOM, the report said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Darren Schuettler)