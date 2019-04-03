Funds News
April 3, 2019 / 5:57 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Aramco tapped Allianz's El-Erian as informal adviser before bond roadshow

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, tapped Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, as an informal adviser prior to the company’s roadshow for its first-ever debt offering, according to two sources.

Aramco is launching its worldwide roadshow this week for a pending bond offering that is expected to be at least $10 billion in size. The company is meeting with investors in Europe, Asia and the United States all week. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
