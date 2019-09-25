Saudi crown prince spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense on troop deployment -state news agency

CAIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince received a phone call on Wednesday from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in which they discussed ongoing arrangements to send U.S. troops of a defensive nature to the kingdom, Saudi state agency (SPA) reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Mark Esper that recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities were “a dangerous escalation for the whole world that requires a firm stand to preserve international peace and security”, SPA said.