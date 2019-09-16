Energy
September 16, 2019

China says can't apportion blame for Saudi attack without facts

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was irresponsible to blame anyone for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities without conclusive facts.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, added that China hoped all parties would exercise self-restraint.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attack came from Yemen.

A senior U.S. official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world’s biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it. Iran has denied this. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)

