Saudi to consider "all options" in response to attack on oil facilities - official

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that Riyadh will consider all options in its response to an attack on its oil facilities, including a military one, once a probe into who was responsible is completed.

Jubeir, who was speaking at a conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, said Saudi Arabia believed Iran was behind the attacks, but added that the United Nations was helping it identify the launch site.

“We want to mobilize international support, and we want to look at all options - diplomatic options, economic options and military options - and then make the decision,” he said. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)