Senior U.S. official: Saudi attacks did not come from Yemen

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The scope and precision of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities suggest the launch was not made by Houthis and came from a west-northwest direction, not south from Yemen, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt that Iran is responsible for this. No matter how you slice it, there’s no escaping it. There’s no other candidate. Evidence points in no other direction than that Iran was responsible for this,” the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)