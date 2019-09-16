UAE Energy Min says has spare oil capacity, early for OPEC emergency meet

ABU DHABI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Monday that his country has spare oil capacity to deal with possible supply disruptions after attacks on Saudi oil facilities this week but that it was too early to call for an emergency OPEC meeting.

“We have spare capacity, there are volumes we can deal with as an instant reaction,” Suhail al-Mazrouei told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

If Saudi Arabia called for an OPEC emergency meeting, “we will deal with it,” he said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; wriitng by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Maha El Dahan)