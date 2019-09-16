Russian, Saudi energy ministers to have phone call on Monday - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he planned to have a phone call with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

He said there is enough oil in commercial stockpiles worldwide to cover the shortfall of supplies from Saudi Arabia.

Novak told reporters that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed and there is no immediate need to convene an extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC meeting. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Shri Navaratnam)