September 15, 2019

U.N. chief condemns Saudi attacks, calls for restraint

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and called on those involved to prevent escalation.

“The Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis,” according to a statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric. “The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)

